AWCON 2018: Black Queens Boosted By Arrival Of Four Foreign Based Players

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford is brimming with confidence ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup (AWCON) following the arrival of four foreign based players in the side's camp.

The Queens are currently in camped at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram preparing for the biennial tournament to be hosted by Ghana next month.

The absence of key players in the squad during its preparations have made several football enthusiasts question the teams readiness to host and clinch a competition which has eluded them.

'Four foreign based players are currently in Prampram with us. Linda Okyere, Priscilla Hagan, Linda Eshun and Elizabeth Addo are all here with us. By the end of the month everyone will be in camp," the former Asante Kotoko gaffer indicated," Hayford told Happy FM.

The team is yet to play a competitive international friendly match and coach Bashiru Hayford stated the importance of playing international friendly matches.

'International friendly matches will help you know your standards. We use that to assess our strength. The Ministry is currently working hard to get us international friendly matches against opponents who are not in our group."

Ghana have been drawn in group A together with Mali, Cameroon and Algeria and have less than a month to prepare for the tournament. The tournament will kick-off from Saturday, November 17 to December 1, 2018.

