Benjamin Tetteh Eager For Big Czech Derby Against Slavia Prague Next Month

In-form Sparta Prague Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is looking ahead of the Czech super derby against Slavia Prague on November 4.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form since he joined the Czech side.

The former Ghana youth star bagged a brace for Sparta Prague in their 4-1 win over MladÃ¡ Boleslav on Monday night.

The Reds are just four points behind their sworn rivals and the Ghanaian is anticipating a tough clash when the two teams meet at the Generali Arena early next month.

'Yes of course. This is the biggest game in Czech Republic so I am looking forward to it.' he said.

Tetteh has scored seven goals so far this season, just for shy leading top scorer Nikolay Komlichenko.

