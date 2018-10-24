modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Benjamin Tetteh Eager For Big Czech Derby Against Slavia Prague Next Month

Ghanasoccernet.com
Benjamin Tetteh Eager For Big Czech Derby Against Slavia Prague Next Month

In-form Sparta Prague Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is looking ahead of the Czech super derby against Slavia Prague on November 4.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form since he joined the Czech side.

The former Ghana youth star bagged a brace for Sparta Prague in their 4-1 win over MladÃ¡ Boleslav on Monday night.

The Reds are just four points behind their sworn rivals and the Ghanaian is anticipating a tough clash when the two teams meet at the Generali Arena early next month.

'Yes of course. This is the biggest game in Czech Republic so I am looking forward to it.' he said.

Tetteh has scored seven goals so far this season, just for shy leading top scorer Nikolay Komlichenko.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1DON T HAVE TO TRY YOUR BEST, BUT RATHER BE THE BEST

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1
body-container-line