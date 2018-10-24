No Show For Ghanaian Clubs In Africa Is The Best - Randy Abbey

President of Hearts of Lions, Randy Abbey has reiterated that the decision by Ghanaian clubs to boycott next year's CAF inter-clubs competitions is in order.

Club owners and the Normalization Committee met to discuss the way forward for football in the country and it was agreed that no club will represent Ghana in CAF's interclub competition.

''It was a good decision. Ghanaian teams have not performed well in Africa lately and may continue the same way if another set of clubs represent us,'' Abbey said.

''Besides, no club qualifies to be in Africa because the league was not over before it got truncated. I believe what we should be doing is to help build proper structures for the various clubs so that we strengthen our league till then we are not ready.''

It will be recalled that the Ghana Premier League was suspended in June after government decided to shut down the Football Association after the airing of an investigative documentary on football corruption.