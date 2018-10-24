Emmanuel Tagoe Slams Former Manager; Describes Him As ‘Selfish’

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe taken a strong swipe at his former manager, Samuel Anim Addo, describing him as a ‘selfish.’

Tagoe disclosed that his former manager and other members of his management team, Alex Ntiamoah and Otu Mangola are to blame for his poor performance in the past.

According to him, working with Anim Addo did not do him any good because Anim was only concerned about satisfying his selfish needs that is using his name [Emmanuel Tagoe] and brand to promote his own interests.

He said even though Asamoah Gyan and his brother were pumping in money, Anim Addo used the money to fill his belly.

“Sammy is a hypocrite. He only thinks about himself. He is the reason I was always in the news for bad reasons. He had no knowledge in boxing management but instead of leaving the job for someone who could, he stayed so he could fill his belly,” he said.

In an interview with Adam Adjei on Dwidwamu sports on Agoo TV, Gameboy Tagoe stated bluntly that his former manager has no knowledge about what goes into boxing management.

He also accused Sammy for having no respect for him, to an extent that he signed a new boxer without telling him [Emmanuel Tagoe] about it.

“If Sammy had respect for me, he would have asked for my professional opinion before signing a new boxer to the same promotion I’m on. He signed a new boxer without the knowledge of anyone including our bosses, Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan.”

The WBO Africa lightweight champion added there was no way he could work with Samuel Anim Addo again because of what he went through.

Emmanuel Tagoe said he has targeted a world title and he is working hard to win for Ghana. He urged all his fans to continue supporting him.