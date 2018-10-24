Richard Commey Moves To Number 2 In WBC Rankings

Ghana’s Richard Commey has moved to the 2nd position in the lightweight division in the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings for the month of October.

Last month, Commey was ranked 3rd, but this time he has moved a place up.

The Ghanaian has gotten the opportunity to fight for two world titles – the WBC and IBF lightweight belts against the unified champion, Mikey Garcia.

However, a purse bid between Commey and Garcia has been slated for October 30th in USA at the IBF office.

The James Town native’s last outing in the ring was against Yardley Cruz which came off two months ago. The Ghanaian destroyed his opponent in round 2.

Below are WBC’s top 15 rated lightweight boxers in the world

1 .- Luke Campbell (GB)

2 .- Richard Commey (Ghana)

3 .- Zaur Abdullaev (Russia) SILVER

4 .- Javier Fortuna (Dom. R.)

5 .- Yvan Mendy (France)

6 .- Edis Tatli (Kosovo/Finland)

7 .- Anthony Crolla (GB)

8 .- Masayoshi Nakatani (Japan) OPBF

9 .- Antonio Lozada Jr. (Mexico)

10 .- Lewis Ritson (GB) BBB C * CBP/P

11 .- Ray Beltran (Mexico)

12 .- Devin Haney (US) * CBP/P

13 .- Francisco Rojo (Mexico)

14 .- Marcos Villasana Jr. (Mexico)

15 .- Emiliano Marsili (Italy)