Yussif Basigi Picks Ghana And Two Others To Qualify For FIFA Women's World Cup

Former Black Queens coach Yussif Basigi has picked Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria as countries to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France next year.

The top three finishers at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana will qualify for the global showpiece in France.

And according to the coach of the Black Princess, even though, no team can be underestimated he believes the Black Queens, the Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lioness will qualify for the World Cup.

'This time around there are no minors in football, now you can see every country play well,' he said on Happy FM.

'But personally, I think Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon will be the three to represent Africa at the World Cup in France.

'South Africa could also hang on but I feel the three teams I have mentioned will make it to the World Cup.'

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations will begin on November 17 and end on 1st December.

Eight teams will participate in the competition, with Accra and Cape Coast as the host Cities.

Ghana have been drawn in group A with Mali, Algeria and Cameroon and Group B has defending Champions Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com