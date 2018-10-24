Sports Ministry To Secure International Friendlies For Black Queens Ahead Of Women's AFCON

Deputy Minister of Sports Perry Okudzeto claims the Ministry will secure international friendly matches for the Black Queens of Ghana ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations which kicks off on November 17.

Meanwhile, the Queens has not engaged a national team in their preparations; a situation which has not pleased observers and head coach of the side, Bashir Hayford.

Okudzeto told Citi Sports at the draw of the Total Women's AFCON that efforts would be made to resolve the challenge in order to help get the Queens to test their strength and help them fine-tune their preparations.

'On the part of government, we have done our best to make sure the team is well-prepared. Now that the draw has been done, we will plan the international friendlies to help the team.

The challenge was that because the draw had not been done, we had problems in getting teams for these international friendlies. We were not sure which teams we could engage.

But now that we know who our group stage opponents are, we can engage the teams in the other group. This week, we will work out the training matches and friendly matches for the Black Queens to better prepare them for the tournament.'

Ghana will take on Algeria, Mali, and Cameroon in Group A while Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia are in Group B of the tournament which runs from November 17 to December 1.

