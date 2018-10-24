Allow Kotoko To Participate In Africa - Abdul Salam

President of New Edubiase football club, Abdul Salam Yakubu says Asante Kotoko must be given the chance to represent Ghana in Africa.

The Normalization Committee in consultation with club owners on Friday at the Alisa Hotel agreed that no Ghanaian club will participate in the CAF inter-club competition next season.

However, management of Asante Kotoko have petitioned the committee over their decision not to allow any club to go for Africa.

But according to Abdul Salam, if the club has the financial muscle to represent Ghana in Africa then they should be supported to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup.

"I think Kotoko should be given the nod to play in Africa if they think they have the financial muscle and ready to play in Africa why prevent them,' he told Happy FM.

"It was just a meeting we had and everyone brought an opinion, this is not Congress. Kotoko have assessed themselves well and they believe they are ready to play in Africa so I think they should be allowed.'

