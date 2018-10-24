CAF Champions League: Esperance, Al Ahly Progress To Final

ES Setif defeated Al Ahly 2-1 in the return leg of the teams' CAF Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to prevent the Egyptian giants advancing into a second successive final.

The result at Stade du 8 Mei 1945 sees the Red Devils win 3-2 on aggregate and set up a showdown next month with Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis, who overcame Primeiro de Agosto in dramatic style earlier in the evening.

After a quiet first half, Al Ahly set the game alive with the opening goal in 61 minutes when a perfectly weighted pass from midfield allowed Walid Soliman to run onto the ball and send a low shot beyond the 'keeper's left hand, making it 1-0 to Ahly on the night and 3-0 overall.

Setif struck back in the 68th minute with a bizarre goal, as a long-range effort from Islam Bakir found its way past El Shenawy, whose casual attempt to save the shot will surely have enraged his coach Patrice Carteron.

Four minutes later the Black Eagles went ahead for the first time, with Abdel Djabou showing great strength and speed to break free down the left and square for substitute Houssam Ghacha to have a tap-in and make it 2-1 on the night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Esperance de Tunis secured a 4-2 win over CD Primeiro de Agosto at the Stade Olympique de Rades.

As a result, Tunisian giants Esperance booked their place in the final after winning 4-3 on aggregate, while Angolan champions Agosto crashed out of the competition.