CAF Champions League: Esperance Beat Angolan Giants Agosto To Reach Final

Esperance de Tunis secured a 4-2 win over CD Primeiro de Agosto in the 2018 CAF Champions League semifinal second-leg match at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Tuesday.

As a result, Tunisian giants Esperance booked their place in the final after winning 4-3 on aggregate, while Angolan champions Agosto crashed out of the competition.

The visitors took a surprise lead just eight minutes into the game after the Esperance defence, which was led by Chamseddine Dhaouadi, was exposed.

Angola international Geraldo beat Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jridi to make it 1-0 to Agosto with Razak Adegbite grabbing an assist.

The Angola champions were now leading 2-0 on aggregate, having stunned Esperance 1-0 in the first-leg clash which was played in Luanda three weeks ago.

D'Agosto's lead only lasted for eight minutes as the Blood and Gold were awarded a penalty which was converted by Algerian attacker Youcef Beilai to make it 1-1.

The hosts then pressed the away side as they looked to take the lead for the first time on the day.

Esperance deservedly took the lead in the 27th minute through Mohamed Yacoubi, who scored to make it 2-1 to the hosts, with Anice Badri grabbing an assist.

Agosto were then able to contain Esperance and the score was 2-1 to the hosts at half-time. The two teams were locked at 2-2 on aggregate.

The Blood and Gold continued to search for more goals after the restart, with Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom working tirelessly in midfield.

However, it was the visitors who scored the next goal four minutes after the hour-mark.

Mongo Bokamba, who hails from DR Congo, scored to make it to 2-2 for Agosto and Esperance had to score at least two late goals in order to advance to the final.

The two-time Champions League winners, Esperance then pressed D'Agosto and they managed to restore their lead in the 73rd minute.

Haythem Jouini was the man who made it 3-2 to Esperance - beating Agosto goalkeeper Toni and the home side needed one more goal in order to progress.

Badri proved to be the hero for the hosts as he grabbed a late goal to seal Esperance's 4-2 victory with five minutes left on the clock.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com