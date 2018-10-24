I Am Not Looking To Move Away From Newcastle United - Christian Atsu

Ghana international, Christian Atsu has insisted that he will not leave struggling Newcastle United in January.

Atsu have failed to impress in the ongoing campaign with the Magpies languishing at the bottom of the table.

However, the winger says he wants to stay on and fight for a place in Rafa Benitez's team.

"'I'm not looking for a move away from Newcastle United in January and to be honest, it has not even been part of my plans,' Atsu told Goal.com

"I rather want to stay here and improve on my performance because I'm very happy to play for Newcastle. It is a great honour for me to represent them.

"Although the results haven't been good this season, I believe we will recover. We have the potential to change the story-line and just one win will change everything. We have one of the best coaches and he is also trying everything he can to get us back on track,' he added.

Newcastle United are struggling this season and are bottom of the table after nine games in the English Premier League.

The Magpies have lost seven of the opening nine games, drawing the other two.

Despite their struggles, Atsu has played on five games starting three of those games from the bench.