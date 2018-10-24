'I Was Given ”£50 Per Week” At The Beginning Of My Career' - Reading FC Defender Abdy Yiadom

Ghana and Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom has revealed that he was taken home £50 per week during his playing days at the Non-League all the way through to the Championship.

The 22-year-old has worked his way up the divisions after starting out playing for Hayes & Yeading in the National League after he was released by Watford as a teenager.

The fast-rising right-back also offered an insight into his experience of playing in football's lower leagues - and it all started through an evening on the tiles.

"Funnily enough, I was on a night out and I heard a guy who I knew was going on an open trial at Hayes & Yeading,' Yiadom disclosed ahead of Millwall FC clash over the weekend.

"So, I went along to the trial - obviously, it was very gruelling. You've come from Watford with a nice training ground and, no disrespect to Hayes & Yeading, but going to the training ground which had a cabin for a changing room and loads of people there, you're wondering what's going on.'

Yiadom clearly showed his potential in front of his prospective employers in England's fifth tier, though, as the potential trialists gradually got whittled down and the full-back was left with a crossroads in his life with a key decision to be made - whether he was going to follow his sporting ambitions, or step away and find another path.

"I was there and going every day, getting through after it was getting cut down after every week or so, and I was still there. The manager, Garry Haylock called me into his room and said he wanted to offer me a deal. I wasn't over the moon, but I knew it was a start,'

"It was full-time because they were in the Conference Premier at that point, but they basically offered me travel expenses - which was around £50 per week'.