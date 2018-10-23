Kotoko Will Not Disgrace Ghana In CAF Confederations Cup – Sarfo Duku

Communications Director for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has emphasized that the club will not disgrace themselves and the country at large if they are given the opportunity to feature in next seasons CAF Confederations Cup Competition.

“I can assure you that we have hit the point where we will not disgrace ourselves and the Nation when we get the chance to go into the competition”, said in an interview with Class FM today.

Last Friday, the Normalization Committee after a meeting with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) decided that Ghana will have no representation in the next CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the Kumasi based club is poised and determined to represent Ghana in continental competition as has written a request to the Normalization Committee to allow them to feature in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Their decision to pursue continental football has raised a lot of questions and attracted criticisms. Many people believe it is better for Kotoko to be patient whiles the normalization committee works to reform football in the country.

Lawyer Sarfo Duku has disclosed that they are going to pursue all available actions with the hopes of being given the opportunity to go to Africa.

“We would have to exhaust all the available options. If it comes to the point that we will not take part then we will take it as normal. We will go by our normal activities.

They are relying on a provision in the regulations of CAF that makes Kotoko as the holders of the FA Cup competition eligible to take part in the CAF Confederations cup per the approval of the football association in the country.