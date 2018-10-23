Medeama SC PRO Calls On Normalisation Committee To Decide On Player Contracts

Communications Director of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee to set a rule for the measurement of a player contract during this transition period.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended indefinitely after the airing of the investigate piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured on video engaged in corrupt practices.

There have been cases where some players believe their contracts have been exhausted therefore they are free to join other clubs or can negotiate their own contracts without the consent of their clubs.

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have been faced with such dilemma where Isaac Mensah and Inusah Musah moved to Angolan side Petro Atletico Luanda with the mindset that they have no running contract with the club.

However, according to the Medeama SC's scribe, it is not right for players to hold on to their contracts while there have not been official matches played.

'The Normalisation Committee must come out with a clear-cut decision with regard to contracts of players under these circumstances where they are no official football activities because you have a contract with players up till a certain period."

Some players leave after the club has fulfilled the entire financial obligation to them and because they think their contract has ended they can depart and seek another contract elsewhere. Clearly, the clubs are in a difficult situation at the moment.'

He further said that most clubs had suffered this fate due to the current situation and must be addressed amicably for both parties to understand.

'The Normalisation Committee must decide whether within this period player contracts hold or does not. Hearts of Oak have suffered the same with Samudeen Ibrahim and Karela United is also going through same'.

He, however, called on the Normalisation Committee to quicken the process of introducing the novelty league to keep the players active.

