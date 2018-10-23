Black Queens Defender Linda Eshun Happy With AWCON Draw

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun is happy with the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw for Ghana.

Ghana has been paired with North African giants Algeria, Mali and Cameroon but the experienced defender believes the draw is a good one for the Black Queens.

'We are happy with the draw and the countries that are in our group. We have played all the countries in our group before and they pose no threat at all. We are ready to play and make it out of our group,' she said.

The Iceland based defender arrived in Ghana last week and has joined her colleagues at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence to continue preparations for the championship next month.

'I only joined the team on Saturday and I can see new faces but with intense preparations, I am hopeful we will gel well and be ready to host and win the tournament when it begins. We are all ready to play and we are expecting most of my colleagues to join', she added

The Grindavik FC defender witnessed the draw for the AWCON on Sunday.

The 26-year-old is part of coach Bashiru Hayford's provisional squad for the competition.

Eshun was a key member of the team that won bronze in the last edition in Cameroon. She scored the only goal in the third and fourth place game against South Africa.

