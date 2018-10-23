Kotoko Players Given Five Day Break

Charles Kwabla Akunor has handed the playing body a five-day break after a friendly against Cedar Village FC on Tuesday morning.

The Reds have been in camp for about two months now preparing for the uncertain return of the domestic topflight league.

The Kumasi based outfit defeated Cedar Village FC 12-0 in two separate friendlies at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

The former Ashantigold gaffer who joined the club this month gave the players a five-day rest.

The players will reassemble next Tuesday to continue with preparations for the return of competitive football in the country.