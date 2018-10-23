Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Partey has been included in Atletico Madrid 20 man squad ahead of their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian who is being monitored by several clubs in Europe arrived in Germany with the team on Monday to finalise preparations for tonight's match.

Partey will be hoping to make an appearance having featured once in the competition this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled to break into the starting line up of Diego Simeone.

However, reports also suggest that the Madrid based club is in search of another midfielder which could mean the Ghanaian has no place in his team.