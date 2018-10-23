‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

Nemanja Vidic has named Didier Drogba as the toughest opponent he faced during his playing career.

Ex-Manchester United stalwart, Vidic forged a reputation as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League during his time in England, excelling during a period of domination for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

But asked about the most difficult opponents he faced, the Serb name-checked Chelsea icon, Drogba, due to his work-rate and physicality, as well as listing Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero as two others who made a huge impression on him.

He told Four Four Two: ‘People say: “You had a difficult game against Torres”, but it was just the one game. I went to head the ball but changed my mind and tried to pass to Edwin [van der Sar]. I misjudged the distance and Torres scored.

‘Drogba was tougher. Torres always created a chance to score, but Drogba was on you for the full game.

Vidic, 37, won five Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League during a hugely successful eight-year stint at Old Trafford.

He retired from the game in January 2016 after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual consent.

Former foe, Drogba, meanwhile, has managed to prolong his career up to the age of 40 and is currently leading the line for USL side Phoenix Rising.