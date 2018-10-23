2018 AWCON: We Are Anxiously Waiting For Kick Off - Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, head coach of the Black Queens has reiterated that his side are fully prepared and ready for the start next month’s Women’s Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Queens have been drawn alongside Mali, Cameroon and Algeria in Group A.

The Queens will host Les Fennecs Dames at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 17th November 2018 at exactly 15:30 GMT.

Speaking on Accra based Top FM after Sunday’s draw, the former Ashgold trainer said, “We are fully prepared and anxiously waiting for kickoff, I am extremely confident and cocksure that Ghana will be victorious after all,”

“We were not expecting any particular team, if you want to be the best then you have to beat the best so we were ready for every country that comes our way”

“We have over 30 professional players and even on the local scene, there are talents aplenty so again I can assure you that Ghana is ready”

“Nigeria started women football way before Ghana started so the fact that they are number one in Africa and are doing wonderfully well should tell you that hard work pays and that Ghana will get there”

“All we need from the entire nation is to support our ladies and trust me, we will deliver to the satisfaction of every single Ghanaian”

The Black Queens will be seeking to clinch the continental title for the first time after coming close on three occasions in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The top three finishers will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2018.