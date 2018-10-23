I Can't Blame Avram Grant For His Failure To Build A Strong Team - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah says he will not blame former head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant for his failure to build a long-term team for the country.

The former Al Khartoum trainer who was reappointed in May 2017 says the current players in the team are the exact players he introduced and has returned to manage them.

The 58-year-old argues the former Chelsea and West Ham manager failed to introduce new faces into the team since he had limited time on his contract coupled with the task that was given to him by his employers.

“Before going to the World Cup (Brazil 2014), I introduced so many young players and the ambition was to introduce them now for them to gain experience and confidence after playing at the highest level”. Appiah told Silver FM in Kumasi.

“With that, there was some kind of a build-up thing for the nation, that time people also did not see it as such and then since my return, it looks like the same players that I left meaning we are not having a succession plan.

“I don’t blame Avram Grant because if you give him just two years contract, what do you expect him to build, he has to concentrate on those that are there and if he gets results fine he goes his way.”

Appiah however, explained the rationale behind some players being dropped along the line.

“This has also been the main reason why I have dropped so many players that have known for 10 years because I know what they can do, why not give some people chance to also come in."