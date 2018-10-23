Donkomi: Muntari Tagoe’s Contract With St. George Cancelled After Just One Week

Ethiopian side St George have terminated the contract of Ghanaian goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe even before he kicks a ball, a report by Ghanasoccernet claims.

Tagoe signed a one-year deal with the Horsemen just last week after passing a medical.

But the club has sensationally cancelled the deal even before he kicks a ball.

While the reason for the abrupt end to Tagoe’s stay in Ethiopia remains unclear, the report also suggests that it might have been as a result of the late arrival of the player’s International Transfer Certificate.

The 26-year-old joined Zambian side Dynamo FC after spending six years at Ghanaian side Medeama.

Tagoe as the first choice for Medeama SC, guided them to win the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.