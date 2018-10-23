modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Football News

2018 AWCON: Super Falcons’ Coach Weary Of Opponents

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
2018 AWCON: Super Falcons’ Coach Weary Of Opponents

Thomas Dennerby, head coach of Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons is staying cautious ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations that will be held in Ghana next month.

The defending champions are in Group B alongside South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

“(It is) a good group and really have a good chance to win it even though we expect a tough game against South Africa.

“We have a good idea of South Africa, but not much about Zambia and Kenya. We will try to analyse these teams and won’t underrate them.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1the reason why we fail to give is that we have in excess

By: Nash kwakye darko quot-img-1
body-container-line