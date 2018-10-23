2018 AWCON: Super Falcons’ Coach Weary Of Opponents

Thomas Dennerby, head coach of Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons is staying cautious ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations that will be held in Ghana next month.

The defending champions are in Group B alongside South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

“(It is) a good group and really have a good chance to win it even though we expect a tough game against South Africa.

“We have a good idea of South Africa, but not much about Zambia and Kenya. We will try to analyse these teams and won’t underrate them.”