Dreams FC To Host Hearts of Oak On Sunday

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC will welcome Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Dawu in a friendly.

The Dawu based side have been preparing ahead of the return of competitive football in the country and have their manager Juha Pasoja back from holidays in Finland.

The GHALCA G8 champions have labelled the game against the Ghana giants as the "Repeat on the Mountain" after beating the same side in the first round of the Ghana Premier League at the same venue.

The "Still Believe" lads have lost several of their key players during the summer transfer window, so the game against the Phobians will be a good test for the new boys they have recruited.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have also been involved in a series of low profile friendlies after suffering back to back defeats to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.