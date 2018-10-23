modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15 minutes ago | Football News

Dreams FC To Host Hearts of Oak On Sunday

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dreams FC To Host Hearts of Oak On Sunday

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC will welcome Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Dawu in a friendly.

The Dawu based side have been preparing ahead of the return of competitive football in the country and have their manager Juha Pasoja back from holidays in Finland.

The GHALCA G8 champions have labelled the game against the Ghana giants as the "Repeat on the Mountain" after beating the same side in the first round of the Ghana Premier League at the same venue.

The "Still Believe" lads have lost several of their key players during the summer transfer window, so the game against the Phobians will be a good test for the new boys they have recruited.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have also been involved in a series of low profile friendlies after suffering back to back defeats to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1They sentence people for peanuts fraud but others walk free with millions of money fraud.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line