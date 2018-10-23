Division One League: Sekondi Hasaacas Return To Chapel Hill Park For Training Starting Wednesday

Division One League side Sekondi Hasaacas have moved their training sessions to the Chapel Hill Park starting from Wednesday, 24 October 2018.

The was after the completion of work on the grass and the clearing of the surroundings at Chapel Hill- a property owned by the club.

Hasaacas' first and second team players have been training at the Takoradi Police Park.

Management is planning to renovate the Club House which is on the same 4 acres' land.

