Asante Kotoko Host Cedar Village FC At Adako Jachie Today

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko will host division two side Cedar Village in a low profile training game at the Adako Jachie grounds on Tuesday.

The game, which comes off at 8:00 AM, forms part of the newly-signed coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's means of assessing his players ahead of the new campaign next season.

Cedar Village FC were occupying the 2nd spot in their zonal league before the suspension of the 2017/18 Premier League in June.

The side drew 2-2 draw against the Kotoko youth side in a two-leg friendly months ago.

C.K Akonnor would have the opportunity to see the squad members, who have had less playing time in his first two competitive friendlies against the Black Stars and Save African Child Football Club.