Daniel Agyei Scores As Burnley Trounce Sheffield United

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei registered his name on the score sheet for Burnley in their 6-0 walloping of Sheffield United in the Professional Development League on Monday night.

Agyei netted a superb goal in the 65th minute as the Clarets who looked charged on the night secure an emphatic win over the visiting side who were seeking to go joint top of the table.

The 21-year-old marksman hit the back of the net when he perfectly nodded home Robbie Brady's free-kick to entertain the home fans.

He has now scored six league goals in five appearances for Burnley in the PDL this season.

