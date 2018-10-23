Ghanaian Prodigy Gabriel Kyeremateng On Target For Stoke City In Heavy Win Over Norwich City

German-born of Ghanaian descent Gabriel Kyeremateng climbed off the bench to net for Stoke City as they smashed Norwich City 7-2 in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

The budding hitman replaced Tyrese Campbell in the 46th minute after his side had already put four-goal pass Norwich City.

The 19-year-old swiftly announced his presence by involving himself in Stoke's subsequent two goals before finally hitting in the 72nd minute.

Kyeremateng, who joined the Championship side from German giants Borussia Dortmund, has netted two goals in six appearances this season.

