Amos Frimpong Uncertain About His Future At Kotoko

Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong has revealed that he is not sure whether he will stay at the club till the end of his career or move on in future.

The 27-year-old right back right-back has been with the Porcupine Warriors for seven years but could not tell if he will stay at the club till he retires.

Frimpong admits there have been offers in the past but he decided to stay.

"I don't know whether I will retire at Kotoko or not. I have been at the club for seven years now but you never know what tomorrow has.' Amos Frimpong told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

"I have previously received some offers from Nigeria but I thought they were not right'

"You don't have to jump onto just any opportunity to move,' he said.

The Black Stars B defender joined Kotoko from B.A United and has gone on to win three Premier League titles and two FA Cups.