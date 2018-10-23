CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

Mohamed Thabet, CAF Media Manager has called on media personnel and organization interested in covering the 2018 Women’s Cup of Nations tournament to use the right channel.

With less than a month to start the Africa Women's Championship, several media firms and individuals are expected to cover the competition which begins on November 17.

However, Thabet, who has been coordinating CAF’s organized competitions in a media briefing advised his colleagues not to breach their conducts before, during and after the tournament.

“Any persons caught in the act of Illegally broadcasting the Africa Women’s Nations Cup tournament would first be warned if the act continuous your accreditation would be taken away from you & banned,” he said at the one-day media workshop held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 11th edition of the Women’s Cup of Nations will have Ghana (host), Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, Mali, Algeria and Zambia will be competing for honest.