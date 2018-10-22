Black Queens Coach Hoping For Successful Host And Win

Former Black Queens defender and now Deputy Coach for the Ghana Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has disclosed that the team is hoping and wishing they can successfully host and win the upcoming Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Ghana will host the rest of Africa in the 2018 edition of the AWCON from November 17 to December 1.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A with Cameroon, Algeria and Mali. Group B is made up of record Champions Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The Deputy Head coach for the Queens, Madam Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo after the draw yesterday has admitted that Ghana’s group is tough but they want to host and win the tournament for Ghana.

“I am not a soothsayer though but it is our wish and hope that we are going to host and win”, she said in an interview with the media after the draw yesterday.

Despite admitting that Group A is tough, the former defender says they are going to prepare very well to ensure they get the needed results to progress out of the group and get the team closer to winning the trophy.

She believes nothing good comes easy so the team has to prepare well to face their group opponents.

The Black Queens will play the opening match of the tournament with Algeria on October 17.