Thomas Partey Wants To Fight For Position At Atletico Madrid Amid Future Uncertainty

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has insisted that his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid amid reports linking him with a move away the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs in Europe.

However, it has emerged that Partey is unhappy at the club amid his lack of regular playing opportunities this season.

But he has denied the reports and says he's committed to the Spanish giants.

"I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don't pay attention to what the media says about my future," he told Ghana Crusader

"I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don't have to make media stories have an effect on you.

"I'm actually concentrating on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract wit Atletico Madrid (and I respect that)."