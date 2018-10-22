AIK Stockholm Midfielder Enoch Adu Broods Over Incessant Black Stars Snub

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Kofi Adu has expressed his disappointment over his continuous exclusion from the senior national team, Black Stars.

Adu earned his one and only cap for Ghana during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Despite churning out regular playing time at club level with Swedish giants AIK Stockholm, the former Malmo FF midfielder has been constantly been overlooked for selection into the team.

The 28-year-old could not hide his disappointment at the situation he finds himself in by frustratingly claiming that he needs not to lobby his way into the team considering his performance currently.

"It's frustrating how they[ Technical Handlers of the Black Stars team] have been ignoring me over the years but I'm still waiting patiently for my time,' the ex-Club Brugge man yelled in an interview with Kumasi-based Metro FM

"I don't think I need friends in the technical team before I get a call-up into their set-up. I have played all games for my team this season and the matches I missed were all due to suspensions,'

"Call-up to the national team is in the hands of the coach so I am looking up to him in future call-ups.'

