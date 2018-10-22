2018 Women’s AFCON: Cameroon Aiming For Top Spot In Group A

Assistant head coach of Cameroon's senior female team, Bernadette Anong, has warned that they are aiming for the top prize ahead of the start of the 2018 Women's AFCON.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group A along with hosts Ghana, Algeria and Mali.

Bernadette Anong at the draw of the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Accra

The Indomitable Lionesses, on four occasions, have ended the tournament as silver medalist; a situation Bernadette Among, wants to change.

“We are not here to play for the sake of playing. Ghana know Cameroon very well and we also know Ghana.

"We are not here to play second fiddle to anybody. We are here to fight for first place and we are here to be first.”

They will kick off their campaign with a match against Mali on November 17 before facing Algeria on November 20 and Ghana on November 23.