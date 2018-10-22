St George Terminate Muntari Tagoe Contract

Ethiopian side St George have terminated the contract of Ghanaian goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe even before he kicks a ball.

Details remain sketchy but GHANAsoccernet.com understands the East African side pulled out of the deal over late arrival of the International Transfer Certificate.

Tagoe signed a one-year deal with the Horsemen last week after passing a medical.

But the club has sensationally canceled the deal even before he kicks a ball.

The 26-year-old joined Zambian side Dynamo FC after spending six years at Ghanaian side Medeama.

Tagoe as the first choice for Medeama SC, guided them to win the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com