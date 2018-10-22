Ghanaian Clubs Embroiled In Player Contracts Dispute Amid Potential Legal Showdown

Ghanaian clubs are seeking assistance from the FIFA Normalisation Committee amid player contracts dispute which threatens the survival of teams in the powerful West African nation.

Local clubs and players are embroiled in a bitter contract controversy in the wake of lack of football activity in the West African nation, while agents are taken advantage of the accidental gap to lure players away.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Hearts of Oak, Karela United, Medeama and host of Premier and lower division sides are battling with their players over the status of their existing contract.

Some players have walked out of the club over claims of ending their contract - a claim which is being contested by the clubs due to the suspension of football in Ghana.

Hearts midfielder Midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim is fighting his exit from the club while centre-back Abdul Ganiu is seeking to leave Karela United.

Clubs have raised objections to players leaving over claims of ending their contracts amid the suspension of local football.

The clubs are seeking an interpretation from the Normalisation Committee regarding the status of the contracts of the 'rebel' players.

It appears the matter will not pipe down easily amid a potential legal battle between clubs and players.

This is the most serious contention by clubs as they continue to grapple with the aftermath of an investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Football has been brought to a halt after several officials were caught on camera taking cash to allegedly influence decision in a massive sting operation.

FIFA has set up a Normalisation Committee to steer the affair of Ghana football for the next six months but the rippling effect is already hitting home.

