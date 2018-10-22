Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong Joins Ethiopian Giants St George

Former Kotoko defender Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong has joined Ethiopian giants St George on a one-year deal.

The versatile defender penned the deal on Monday after completing formalities.

Tuffuor joined the East African side after an unsuccessful trial at Lebanese side Nejmeh FC.

The centre-back re-joined boyhood club Liberty Professionals in May this year after spending three seasons at giants Asante Kotoko.

He joins a growing list of Ghanaian players who are playing in the Ethiopian top-flight.

