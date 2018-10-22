Joel Fameyeh Strikes Again As Dinamo Brest See Off Torpedo Minsk

In-form Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh was on target for Dinamo Brest in their 2-0 win over Torpedo Minsk in the Belarusian top-flight league at the Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy.

The former Asokwa Deportivo marksman kept up from where he left off last week against Dnepr Mogilev by scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win on Sunday.

Oleyiy Khoblenko had given the hosts the lead on the 15th-minute mark before Fameyeh sealed the victory in the 25th minute of the game.

The 21-year-old sits 7th on the scorers chart with 7 goals, five adrift of leading scorer Yevgeniy Shikavka of Slutsk.

