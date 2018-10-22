Inaki William Scores In Athletic Bilbao's Draw At Eibar

Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored a great finish as Athletic Bilbao rallied from behind to secure a 1-1 stalemate against Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.

Williams equalised for the Basque club four minutes after Eibar had taken the lead through Brazilian striker Charles on 17 minutes.

The goal was Williams' second of the season after featuring in eight games while the draw stretched Bilbao's winless run to a staggering seven games.

They haven't won any game since their opening day win against Leganes.

The 24-year-old born to a Ghanaian father and Liberian mother has pledged his international future to Spain.

And despite featuring for the Spanish u-21 side, he is yet to make a competitive appearance for La Roja, leaving the door open for him to opt for either Ghana or Liberia in future.

