Bashir Hayford: Black Queens Ready For AWCON 2018 Opponents

Black Queens head coach, Bashir Hayford, says the team is very capable of facing their opponents in the 2018 Women’s AFCON tournament.

Ghana will have to take on Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in the group stages of the competition which runs from November 17 to December 1, 2018.

The draw was held in Accra at the Movenpick Hotel on October 21.

Speaking after the event, Hayford stated that his team was prepared to face what the opponents had to offer during the tournament.

“If you have not visited someone’s farm, you may think that your crops are the best. Let the time come for the tournament, we will face them and we will see what they have.

"Teams can travel and go somewhere to prepare but we are also getting ready here. The tournament will be played here in Ghana. I am not bothered at all.

"People are talking about hosting and winning the tournament and so, if that is the slogan of the people, then so be it.”

He went on to add that more in-depth scouting on their opponents would be done to aid the Queens to prepare better.

“I do know that the teams that qualified have participated regularly in the Women’s AFCON over the years and we have been monitoring them. Now that we know who our specific opponents are, the scouting and monitoring will continue.”

Ghana will begin the competition with a match against Algeria on November 17 before facing Mali and Cameroon on November 20th and 23rd.