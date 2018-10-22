Former New Edubiase Coach Anthony Commey Eyes Touchline Return After Two-Year Absence

Ex-New Edubiase coach Anthony Commey wants to return to the touchline after a two-year absence.

Commey has not been without a club for the past two seasons.

But he has revealed his readiness to return to coaching.

'I am ready to go coach any club again. I've had enough rest now. 'he is quoted by FootballmadeinGhana.com

'After spending more than 9 years with Edubiase United and looking at the successes we chalked it gives me great feeling always. After the club dropped to the First Division we parted ways.

'I'm refreshed now and ready to go again." he added.

Commey, who New Edubiase to win the FA Cup in 2012, spent nine years at the club before exiting.

