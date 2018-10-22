Joseph Mensah Excited Over Debut Goal For Sepsi OSK In Romanian Top-Flight League

Ghanaian winger Joseph Mensah is delighted to get off the mark for Sepsi OSK in their 3-2 win over Viitorul Constanta in the Romanian top flight league.

The former Liberty Professionals winger climbed off the substitute bench to score Sepski OSK's second goal of the day.

The 23-year-old, who has now been involved in 4 goals since the start of the season, feels elated to have opened his goalscoring account for the club.

'I feel very happy about my goal, it means a lot to me and the club. I am looking forward to more of these. Goals are very important in football so I will love to be involved in more goals here," he told GhanaCrusader.com.

He added, 'We are all having fun as players on the field, we try to express ourselves in the best possible way, I think that has been one of our weapons'

'The fans have always been amazing. Their support on match days gives us more reasons to fight hard for them even away from home. I personally enjoy playing for them. They are absolutely amazing."

Sepsi OSK have now moved up to 5th on the league table with 19 points after 12 game weeks. They host league leaders CFR Cruj in game week 13.

