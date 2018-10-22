Ex-Black Queens Captain Adjoa Bayor Satisfied With Ghana's Group In AWCON 2018

Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor is pleased with Ghana's group ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations next month.

The legendary footballer believes the Black Queens can make an impact at the competition but insists Cameroon will be the only difficult test for the team in their Group.

Ghana have been drawn in group A with north Africans Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.

"The draw is a good one for Ghana," she said after the event at the plush Movenpick Hotel in Accra. "The only team that can trouble us in the group in Cameroon but I'm optimistic of our chances," she added.

Adjoa Bayor and former teammate Memunata Sulemana graced the occasion on Sunday and were part of the dignitaries that assisted the draw for the tournament.

The 2003 Africa Women player of the year advised the Black Queens to remain determined and dedicated to one objective which is winning the competition.

"My one advise is the team should work hard and remain determined. They should give their all for the country and when they do that we can win the tournament. We are also backing them to win the championship."

Ghana has never won the competition before but were close on three occasions losing in the finals to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria who are defending champions return to the competition as favourites and have been drawn in group B with Kenya, Zambia and South Africa.

The final three teams of the competition qualify for the World Cup in France next year.

