Powers Throws Challenge To Bastie Samir, Gbese Bruno

Local boxer, Michael Okine, known in boxing circles as Ayittey Powers, has ruled out the possibility of challenging compatriot, Brimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko again because he wants a fresh challenge.

Instead, the 38-year-old heavyweight fighter has turned his attention to Enoch 'Gbese Bruno' Quaye and Bastir Samir as the next pugilists he is dreaming to challenge in his next fight.

"Now, I want to fight the best. Bukom Banku has been defeated by Bastir Samir so he [Samir] is the one I want to fight now and not Bukom Banku," Powers he said after his exhibition bout with comedian, Baba Spirit at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.

Powers fought in an exhibition bout with a comedian in one of the undercards for the Emmanuel Tagoe-Paulus Moses clash for the vacant WBO Africa lightweight title. He later made an appeal to boxing promoters to pit him against Quaye before a showdown with Samir, who currently holds the WBO Africa heavyweight title.

Immediately after his declaration, Quaye also entered the ring and dared Powers to a fight because he was very ready to slug it out with when an opportunity came for them to fight in a cruiserweight contest in March.

“When the opportunity came for us to fight, you run away pretending you were sick when we all knew it was because you were afraid, but if you want to fight now I’m also ready and I will like to see this fight happen,” Quaye responded.

Powers was twice defeated by old foe Bukom Banku before Samir knocked out previously undefeated Bukom Banku in a non-title contest in Accra in 2017.

“Bastie has beaten Bokum Banku so it is time for me to challenge him,” exclaimed Powers to a roar of approval by the crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena.