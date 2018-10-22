Ghana FA Offices To Open On Monday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat is set to open to the public for full business operations on Monday.

The president of the Normalisation Committee of the GFA, Dr Kofi Amoah, gave the hint on Friday at a stakeholders meeting with club owners at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

It was in response to a call by veteran administrator and the founder of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, for the committee to facilitate the opening of the GFA offices for normal football business as early as possible.

Speaking at the meeting, Alhaji Gruzah appealed also to the Normalisation Committee to dissolve all sub-committees of the FA and reconstitute them with more credible people.

Earlier on Wednesday, the committee in an interaction with the media had promised to move its operations from the private offices of its president to the GFA Secretariat this week. It also came to light during the committee's maiden encounter with the media that Dr Amoah did not only make available his offices to the committee for free but also took care of their meals from his own resources.

Since its inauguration by FIFA on September 13, the four-member committee, which includes Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley Nortey and Kofi Dua-Adonteng, has been conducting its business outside the GFA Secretariat, which is still under police surveillance.

Although the inauguration took place at the secretariat, the committee thought it necessary to get the place in shape first before moving in to start full business.

The FA secretariat has been given a facelift with the building repainted and some of the offices refurnished to befit its status ahead of Ghana's hosting of the 2018 TOTAL Women's Africa Cup of Nations from November 17 to December 1.

The committee has promised to pay the outstanding salaries of the GFA staff as soon as possible. The FA staff only received their June salary since the secretariat cordoned off by the police as a crime scene, following an Accra High Court injunction on June 12 on the activities of the GFA.

The government initiated moves towards the dissolution of the GFA on June 8 due to the widespread corruption in Ghana Football as revealed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative documentary which was premiered on June 6.