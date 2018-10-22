“There are no factions in Anlo land; it is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government which is rising against the people of the Anlo State,”By: J.J.Rawlings
Godfred Donsah Makes Return From Injury To Warm Bench For Bologna In Draw With Torino
Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah returned from injury to warm the bench for Bologna in their 2-2 draw with Torino.
It was the midfielder's first appearance on the bench for the Gialoblu since suffering two months ago.
The 22-year-old fractured his fibula during Filipo Inzaghi side's pre-season training in Austria.
He was named in the 23-man squad for the match against Torino but could not climb off the bench as the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate.
The former Cagliari midfielder could taste some minutes for the side when they engage US Sassuolo on matchday 10 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday, October 28.
