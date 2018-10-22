Bashiru Hayford Reiterates Readiness For AWCON Group Opponents

Black Queens head coach, Bashiru Hayford has confirmed his readiness for their group opponents at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations next month.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Algeria and Mali in Group A.

The former Ashgold gaffer and his ladies will open the tournament against North African side Algeria.

However, the tough-talking trainer says his side are unfazed by the threat posed by his opponents.

"If you've not visited someone's farm, you'd think your crops are the best," he said after the draw.

"Let the time come and we will face them squarely. I am not bothered at all," he added.

Ghana are poised to win the competition for the first time and on home soil.

The final three side will qualify for next year's World Cup in France.

Meanwhile, Group B has defending Champions Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya.

The games in the AWCON will be played in Accra and Cape Coast.