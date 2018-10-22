Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom once again proved his mettle in the Serbian top flight by grabbing a brace in Red Star Belgrade victory.

Joel Fameyeh like Yiadom cannot stop finding the net as the former Asokwa Deportivo hitman netted one of Dinamo Brest goals in their win over the weekend.

After a long injury layoff, Evans Mensah returned to play a cameo role for HJK as they pipped SJK.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi played full throttle for Fulham when they lost 4-2 to Cardiff City.

Christian Atsu was an unused substitute when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Brighton Albion.

Collin Quaner was not part of Huddersfield team that lost 1-0 to Liverpool. The big forward missed the game through injury.

Jeffery Schlupp played full throttle for Crystal Palace when they lost 2-0 to Everton. Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for the losers.

Albert Adomah played 74 minutes for Aston Villa when they won 1-0 against Swansea

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading when they won 3-1 at home to Millwall

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was booked but played full throttle for AFC Wimbledon when they lost 2-0 to Blackpool. Joe Dodoo was absent from the victors matchday squad.

Tarique Fosu was introduced in the 62nd minute for Charlton when the beat Barnsley 2-0.

Alex Addai was an unused substitute when Cheltenham played a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Hiram Boateng played 89 minutes and was booked for Exeter City when they played a goalless draw game with Grimsby Town.

Bernard Mensah was an unused substitute for Lincoln City when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Cambridge United

Kobby Arthur missed Macclesfield game 2-1 win against Carlisle United.

GERMANY

Kasim Nuhu recovered from injury to make a cameo appearance for TSG Hoffenheim when they beat Nuremberg 3-1.

Baba Rahman was not part of Schalke team that lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen. Jonathan Osabutey was also absent from the victors squad

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was an unused substitute for VfL Stuttgart when they lost 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

Issah Abass was not part of the FSV Mainz 05 team that lost 4-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Derrick Luckassen played full throttle for Hertha Berlin when they played a 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg.

In the Bundesliga 2, David Atanga cameoed for Greuther Furth when they beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-2. Prince Owusu came on in the 74 minutes for the losers.

Noah Awudu cameoed for Holstein Kiel when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with FC Koln. Kingsley Schindler was left out of Kiel matchday squad.

Jan Gyamerah played full throttle for VfL Bochum in their goalless draw with SV Hamburg SV. Gideon Jung, Kofi Stephen Ambrosuis and Aaron Opoku were missing in action for Hamburg.

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played full 90 minutes while Bernard Tepketey cameoed for Paderborn 07 in their goalless stalemate with Union Berlin.

In the Bundesliga 3, Braydon Manu played 74 minutes Hallescher when they played a 1-1 draw with Unterhaching.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck's goalless draw game with Lotte through injury.

Steffan Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig when they lost 2-0 at 1860 Munich.

Bernard Kyere played full throttle for Fortuna Koln when they beat Energie Cottbus 3-1. Kevin Weidlich grabbed the consolation for the losers.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh played the lasted the entire duration of the game for Hansa Rostock when they played a 2-2 draw with Zwickau.

Daniel Kyeremeh Kofi bagged hat-trick for SV Wehen when they thrashed Karlsruhel 5-2.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris came on in the 74 minutes for Nantes FC when they thrashed Toulouse 4-0 at home. Enock Kwateng missed the game for the victors through knock.

In Ligue 2, John Boye played full throttle for FC Metz when they beat Niot 3-0 at home.

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 3-2 loss at AC Ajaccio.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux in their 2-1 win at Troyes.

Emmanuel Ntim was left out of Valenciennes matchday squad in their 1-0 defeat at Orleans.

ITALY

Nicholas Opoku came on in the 35th minute for Udinese and was booked when they lost 3-0 at home to SS Napoli.

Afriyie Acquah played full throttle for Empoli in their 3-3 draw with Frosinone Calcio. Rahman Chibsah also lasted 90 minutes for Frosinone with Emmanuel Besea warming their bench.

Kwadwo Asamoah played full 90 minutes for Inter Milan when they beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Derby della Madonnina.

Godfred Donsah returned from injury to warm the bench for Bologna when they played a pulsating 2-2 draw with Torino.

In Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi played 65 minutes for Spezia when they lost 3-1 at home to Pescara.

Bright Addae came on in the 68th minute for Ascoli when they won 1-0 against Carpi.

Moses Odjer cameoed for Salernitana when they won 2-1 against Perugia.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso cameoed for Deportivo Alaves when they pipped Celta Vigo 1-0 at Balaidos. Patrick Twumasi was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Thomas Partey played full throttle for Atletico Madrid when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Ceramica.

Emmanuel Boateng was a late substitute for UD Levante when they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Raphael Dwamena was an unused substitute for the victors.

Inaki William salvaged a point for Athletic Bilbao when they played a 1-1 draw with Eiber.

In Liga 2, Richard Boateng warmed the bench for Real Oviedo when they won 2-0 against Osasuna.

Yaw Yeboah's CD Numancia were thrashed 3-0 at Las Palmas. He received a booking and was substituted in the 68th minute.

Isaac Cofie played full throttle for Sporting Gijon when they played a goalless draw game with Cadiz CF.

NETHERLANDS

Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar's match day team due to injury as they lost 2-1 to Utrecht.

Leeroy Owusu was substituted in the 82nd for De Graafschap when they lost 3-1 to Fortuna Sittard.

Jonathan Opoku cameoed for VVV Venlo in their 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag.

In the Eerst Divisie, Kevin Luckassen was introduced in the 57th minute for Almere City in their 1-0 home defeat to Go Ahead Eagles.

Asumah Abubakar cameoed for Maastricht in their 2-2 draw with Jong PSV.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tettah was an unused substitute for LASK Linz when drew 1-1 with AC Altach.

Seth Painstil cameoed for Admira Wacker when they played out a goalless draw game with AC Wolfsberger.

Kennedy Boateng played the entire duration for Reid in their goalless draw with Lafnitz.

Gideon Mensah lasted 90 minutes for FC Leifering in their 2-1 defeat at Neustadt.

Reuben Acquah played full throttle for LASK Linz Juniors in their 4-1 defeat at Wattens.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu opened his goal scoring for Septemvri Sofia when they lost 3-1 to Slavia Sofia.

Micheal Tawiah was not in Vereya's team that played a 2-2 draw with Bostav Vratsa.

Derrick Mensah cameoed for Dunav Ruse when they pipped Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-0.

Edwin Gyasi played 76 minutes for CSKA Sofia when they defeated Etar 3-0.

BELGIUM

Opoku Ampomah played full throttle for Wassland-Beveren when that played a 1-1 stalemate with Club Brugge.

William Owusu Acheampong played 81 minutes for Royal Antwerp when they won 2-1 against Lokeren. Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for the winners.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for St. Truiden when they lost 3-1 to Kortrijk.

Joseph Aidoo played full 90 minutes for KRC Genk when they defeated KAS Eupen 2-1. Joseph Painstil was introduced in the 65th minute for the victors. Eric Ocansey was an unused substitute for the losers while Abdul-Manaf Nurudeen was not included in the losing side matchday squad.

Francis Amuzu was substituted in the 67th minute for Anderlecht while Mohammed Dauda and Dennis Appiah were unused substitutes when they won 4-2 against Cercle Brugge KSV.

Nana Akwesi Asare played full 90 minutes for KAA Gent when they thrashed Oostende 4-0. Odjidja Ofoe Vadis played 57 minutes for the victors.

In the Proximus League, Ernest Agyiri played the entire 90 minutes for Tubize when they lost 0-2 at home to Lommel SK.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh scored again for Brest when they beat Torpedo Minsk 2-0.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty cameoed for Rijeka when they won 2-1 at Inter Zapresic.

Obeng Ragan played full 90 minutes and was booked for Istra 1961 when they lost 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb.

Ahmed Said picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Hajduk Split when they lost 2-0 at Lokomotiva Zagreb.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong played full throttle for Tianjin Teda when they lost 2-0 to Shandong Luneng.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah was substituted in the 89th minute for Doxa when they lost 3-0 to AEK Larnaca.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi came on to play 35 minutes for Pribram when they were humiliated by Jablonec 6-0 at home.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti Essigba lasted 71 minutes for Esbjerg FB when they beat Hobro IF 2-0. Collins Tanor was absent from Hobro's match-day squad.

Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they were thrashed 1-4 by FC Midtjylland. Mohammed Kudus came on in the 56th minute for the losers while Clinton Antwi and Ibrahim Sadiq were unused substitutes. Micheal Baidoo was excluded from the victors matchday squad

FINLAND

Anthony Annan enjoyed the entire duration of the game for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 win over SJK. Evans Mensah returned from a long injury layoff to cameo for the victors.

Quincy Osei played 55 minutes for KTP when they played a 0-0 draw with Jaro FF. Samba Silla missed the game for Jaro FF through injury.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played full 90 minutes and was booked for Zyetysu Taldykoorgan when they played a 1-1 draw with Kyzylzhar.

LATVIA

Micheal Ofosu-Appiah was not in the squad for RFS when they thrashed Valmiera 3-0.

Rashid Obuobi was not included in the matchday squad for Ventspils when they played a 1-1 draw with Jurmala Spartaks.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was substituted in the 67th minute after registering an assist for Atlas FC when they beat Veracruz 4-3.

NORWAY

Mohammed Abu and Adam Kwarasey all played full throttle for Valerenga when they lost 2-0 to Kristiansund.

Isaac Twum warmed the bench for IK Start when they beat Tromso 2-1. Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was left out of the losers squad.

Dennis Antwi played 58 minutes for Asane when they lost 2-1 to Sogndal.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed missed Anzhi Makhachkala 2-0 loss to CSKA Moscow through suspension.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh played 61 minutes and was booked for Dynamo Moscow when they pipped Zenit Petersburg 1-0.

Abdul-Kadri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula when they beat Spartak Moscow 3-2.

ROMANIA

Joseph Mensah scored for Sepsi in their 3-2 win at Viitorul Constanta.

Isaac Donkor played full throttle and was booked for Uni Craiova 1948 CS when they beat Steaua Bucuresti 2-1.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong could not play for Hibernian due to injury when they lost 4-2 to Celtic.

SLOVAKIA

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava when they thrashed ZiON Moravce 3-1.

Osman Bukari played 69 minutes for AC Trencin when they 0-1 by NK Nitra.

Sadam Sulley played full throttle for Michalovce when they played a 2-2 draw with MSK Zilina. Benson Annang picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Zilina.

Patrick Asmah provided an assist for FK Senica in their 4-1 loss to Spartak Trnava.

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played full throttle while Kingsley Boateng scored after coming on in the 44th minute for NK Olimpija Ljubljana when they won 2-0 against NK Triglav. Dickson Afoakwa played the last 28 minutes for the losers.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom continued his impressive goal scoring record as he scored a brace for Red Star Belgrade when they won 3-1 against Rad Beograd. Rashid Sumaila came on in the 36th minute for the victors and excelled.

Francis Kyeremeh played full throttle for Radnik when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Napredak.

Samuel Affum was not in the squad for Spartak Subotica when they played a goalless draw game with Partizan Belgrade.

Zakaria Suraka registered an assist for Dinamo Vranje when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Backa.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro was booked after he replaced Patrick Kpozo in the 36th minute for FK Ostersunds when they lost 2-0 to Hacken. Nasiru Mohammed missed the game for the victors through injury while Frank Arhin warmed the losers bench.

Enoch Adu Kofi played full throttle for AIK Stockholm when they played 0-0 with Djurgarden.

Prosper Kasim played full throttle and scored for Mjallby when they won 2-1 against Kalskrona. Enoch Adu was an unused substitute for the losers.

Sadat Karim and Emmanuel Okine both played full throttle for Landskrona and the former scored when they lost 3-1 to Gais.

Enoch Kwakwa played 75 minutes for Falkenbergs when they lost 1-0 to AFC Eskilstuna.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Kwasi Wuthrich is still out injured and couldn't play for Young Boys when they played a 3-3 draw with FC Zurich.

Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for St. Gallen when they lost 3-1 to Lugano.

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah played full throttle for Keyserispor when they lost 1-0 to Basaksehir. Asamoah Gyan is yet to report to camp after the international break hence did not take in the game for the losers while Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute for the winners.

Andre Ayew played 61 minutes for Fenerbahce when they played a goalless draw game with Sivasspor.

Isaac Sackey played full throttle for Alanyaspor when they were pipped 1-0 by Antalyaspor.

Mahatma Otoo was substituted in the 87th minute for Balikerispor when they lost 1-0 to Boluspor.

USA

Dutch-born Ghanaian centre-back Johan Kappelhof played full 90 minutes, received a booking and scored an own goal for Chicago Fire when they lost 2-1 to Atlanta United.

Jonathan Mensah picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes while Harrison Afful was substituted in the 75th minute for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat against Orlando City. Edward Opoku returned from injury to cameo with Lalas Abubakar being left out of the squad.

Charles Sapong played 62 minutes and was booked for Philadelphia Union when they lost 1-0 to New York Red Bull. David Accam missed the game for losers through injury.

Solomon Asante continues his impressive performance for Phoenix Rising Star as he scored his 15th goal for them when they thrashed Portland Timbers 3-0. Gladson Awako came on in the 73rd minute for the victors.

Kwamina Ropapa Mensah played full 90 minutes plus extra time for Nashville SC when they lost 2-1 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the USL Playoffs to Cincinnati.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com