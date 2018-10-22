Emmanuel Boateng Hails Levante’s ‘Big’ Win Over Real Madrid On Saturday

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has hailed his UD Levante teammates after their 2:1 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday in the La Liga at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti put Levante two goals up before 13 minutes with Brazilian left back Marcelo pulling one back for Real Madrid.

The Black Stars forward, who was came on in the second half posted on social media expressing delight in the victory.

“Great win and good teamwork,” Boateng posted on Instagram.

Boateng came on as a substitute in the 79th minute to replace Roger and to ensure the score stayed intact at the final whistle. His compatriot Raphael Dwamena stayed on the bench throughout the match.

The win lift Levante to seventh place on the Spanish La Liga table.