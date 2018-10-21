modernghana logo

Boakye-Yiadom Scores A Twice In Red Star Belgrade’s 3-1 Win Over Rad Beograd [VIDEO]

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye -Yiadom scored a brace in Red Star Belgrade 3-1 victory over Rad Beograd on Saturday.

the 25-year-old broke the deadlock on the 39th minute of the game.

However, Marko Gobeljic struck on the 45th minute to double Red Star Belgrade’s lead, ending the first half 2-0 to their favour.

The former Chelsea target and Juventus ace wrapped up the victory for his side in the 57th-minute fine strike.

Nenad Marinkovic pulled one back for the visitors in the 78 mark.

Red Star Belgrade currently atop the Serbian Super Laliga with 36 points after matchday twelve [12].

