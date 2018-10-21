Bukom Fist of Fury Boxbiz Hits Bukom With Bukom Banku Leading The Show

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxbiz Gravy Train which begun at Chorkor Extra O Park then to James Town Mantse Agbona now moves to Bukom, the heartbeat of the city on Sunday evening with boxer cum entertainer, Bukom Banku leading the show.

Some of the artistes invited to grace the show are Ras Bonbon, Kotey Another, Saint Janarius, Bukom Dance Hall King, Royal Militant, Shadow, King Dauda and the Amazing Dancers, Shaun One, Una Dayona, Guchi Bwoy, Boomgi, Black Jesus, Maraty, Pappilon Blood, Mr. Wise, Mr. Energy, Susuma, Saved, Stonynash, Sally, Truth Star, Khamelyon, Wanrow and Dani Kid.

There is going to be dancing and comedy competitions with winners getting prizes.

The VVIP Gravy Train has made stop overs at the office of the Mayor of Accra and the residence of former President J. A. Kufuor. They hope to meet other dignitaries and brief them about the concept and seek for blessing and support to sustain the programme.

Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing Extravaganza is when boxing, showbiz, fashion and entertainment take the same stage. It is organized by the GBA, GBF and the Ghana Juvenile Boxing Committee with support from GNPC, ADB, TSEL and the media.

By Sammy Heywood Okine